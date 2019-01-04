Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to Iraqi slaying

January 4, 2019 6:09 pm
 
2 min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a Navy SEAL accused of murder and other crimes in Iraq (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A decorated Navy SEAL has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges involving the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher entered his plea at an arraignment Friday at Naval Base San Diego.

Military authorities say a decision will be made next week on whether Gallagher should be released from the brig pending trial. He has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 11.

He is scheduled to go on trial between Feb. 19 and March 1.

___

1:15 p.m.

A military court has set the time frame for the trial of a decorated Navy SEAL on murder and other charges involving the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

The judge said at a hearing Friday that Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher will go on trial between Feb. 19 and March 1.

Gallagher has agreed to trial before a military jury that will be one-third enlisted personnel.

The hearing is also taking up the issue of whether Gallagher can be released from custody. His defense has called two SEALs who say he has an outstanding reputation.

___

8:44 p.m.

A decorated Navy SEAL is facing charges of premediated murder and other offenses in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is also accused of posing with the teen’s corpse at his re-enlistment ceremony. His attorney, Phil Stackhouse, says Gallagher will plead not guilty to all of the charges.

The case stands out because of the seriousness of the allegations against an elite special warfare operator and the fact that the prosecution’s case includes the accounts of fellow Navy SEALs, an extremely tight-knit group even by military standards.

Stackhouse said his client is being falsely accused by disgruntled SEALs who wanted to get rid of the demanding platoon leader.

