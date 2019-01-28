Listen Live Sports

...

The Latest: NY easing statute of limitations for molestation

January 28, 2019 10:34 am
 
1 min read
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the New York state Legislature’s expected passage of legislation extending the statute of limitations on child molestation (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a measure expected to pass the New York state Legislature will offer justice to child molestation victims who have suffered what he calls a “horrendous violation in life.”

The Democrat spoke Monday at the state Capitol while flanked by eight victims of child molestation who are in Albany for the expected passage of the Child Victims Act.

The measure before the Senate and Assembly would give victims more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers. It would also create a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.

Cuomo says he could sign the legislation into law at a separate gathering of victims to be held on another day or sign it right after its expected passage later on Monday.

___

6 a.m.

A bill extending the statute of limitations on child molestation to give victims more time to seek justice is expected to easily pass the New York Legislature.

The Senate and Assembly plan to vote Monday on the Child Victims Act, which would give victims more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers. It would also create a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.

The bill has passed the Assembly before but was blocked by Senate Republicans. Democrats now control the Senate and say passing the act is a top priority.

The Catholic Church had been a major opponent to the bill but dropped its opposition last week after the legislation was rewritten to treat public and private schools the same.

