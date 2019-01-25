Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Phoenix care facility says it’s making changes

January 25, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a Phoenix care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The board of directors of a Phoenix long-term care facility where a nurse is accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth says it’s taken aggressive measures to improve patient care and safety.

Hacienda HealthCare’s board released a statement Friday in response to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeting that state agencies are looking into removing board members.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The board says it has followed a state request to have an outside team manage the facility and that they should be in place by next week.

Ducey’s outrage came a day after The Arizona Republic reported that Hacienda’s former CEO had a history of facing sexual misconduct allegations from employees.

The CEO was disciplined but ultimately allowed to keep his job. He resigned Jan. 7 after reports surfaced that a 29-year-old patient gave birth last month.

___

12 p.m.

Arizona’s governor is looking into whether the state can remove the board of directors of a long-term care facility where a nurse is accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth.

In a flurry of tweets Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey called for Hacienda HealthCare’s board to be fired.

His tweets come a day after The Arizona Republic reported that Hacienda’s former CEO had a history of facing sexual misconduct allegations from employees.

CEO Bill Timmons was disciplined but ultimately allowed to keep his job. Simmons resigned Jan. 7 after reports surfaced that a 29-year-old patient gave birth last month.

Police arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on Wednesday. An online database shows Sutherland has since voluntarily surrendered his nursing license.

Hacienda officials didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor dives into Arabian Sea during exercise

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.