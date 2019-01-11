Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police shoot, kill man outside Oregon school

January 11, 2019 5:21 pm
 
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting outside a middle school in Eugene, Oregon (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Authorities say police shot and killed a man outside a middle school in Eugene, Oregon, after they responded to a custodial dispute.

No students or staff members were harmed in the Friday incident.

In a statement, Eugene police said they were escorting the man from Cascade Middle School when he “produced a firearm” and a struggle began.

Officers shot the man, who was not immediately identified.

Police initially said the shooting was inside the school.

___

12:21 p.m.

Police said Friday there has been a shooting inside an Oregon middle school and all students and teachers are safe.

Eugene Police Department Lt. Jennifer Bills said all students were locked in their classrooms and no one was being allowed into the building.

Bills said the incident at Cascade Middle School in Eugene began with a dispute outside the school.

It wasn’t clear who was involved in the dispute. She said the suspect had been shot.

Bills says no one would be allowed into the school until the lockdown is lifted.

Police are asking parents to stay away from the school as the investigation continues.

