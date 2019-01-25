The Latest: Kansas militia member gets 30 years in bomb plot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on sentencing of three militia members convicted in a plot to blow up a mosque and apartments housing Somali immigrants (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The alleged ringleader of a foiled plot to massacre Muslims in southwest Kansas has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Patrick Stein was sentenced Friday for his role in the plot to blow up a mosque and apartments housing Somali immigrants in Garden City. The attack was planned for the day after the 2016 election. Stein was one of three militia members convicted last year.

The plot was thwarted by another militia member who tipped off authorities to escalating threats of violence. He testified that Stein started recruiting others to kill Muslim immigrants after the June 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, by a gunman who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors had sought life in prison. Stein’s attorneys asked for 15 years.

A judge sentenced Stein to 30 years for conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and 10 years for conspiracy against civil rights. The sentences will run concurrently.

12:10 p.m.

A man who authorities say drafted a manifesto for militia members involved in a foiled plot to massacre Muslims in southwest Kansas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Curtis Allen on Friday for his role in the plot to blow up a mosque and apartments housing Somali immigrants in Garden City. The attack was planned for the day after the 2016 election. Allen was one of three militia members convicted last year.

Allen was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and 10 years for conspiracy against civil rights. The sentences will run concurrently.

Authorities say Allen drafted the group’s handwritten manifesto that outlined grievances against the government for — in the document’s words — “not enforcing our borders.” Authorities say the men planned to release the manifesto after the bombing.

Prosecutors had sought life in prison. Allen’s attorneys asked for 10 years.

10 a.m.

Somali immigrants targeted in a foiled plot to blow up their mosque and apartments in southwest Kansas told a judge through video testimony that they are still scared.

Prosecutors played five video clips of the Somalis at the sentencing Friday of Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen. The three militia members were convicted last year of plotting the attack in Garden City for the day after the 2016 presidential election.

In one video, Ifrah Farah pleaded: “Please don’t kill us. Please don’t hate us. We can’t hurt you.”

Garden City police Chief Michael Utz asked the judge to send a strong message that this type of behavior will not be condoned.

Prosecutors are seeking life terms. The men are asking for shorter terms of 15 years, 10 years and time served.

The plot was thwarted after another militia member tipped off authorities.

12:01 a.m.

Three militia men could face life in prison for a foiled plot to blow up a mosque and apartments housing Somali immigrants in Kansas.

A federal judge will sentence Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen on Friday. The men were convicted last year of plotting the attack in Garden City for the day after the 2016 presidential election. The meatpacking town is about 220 miles (354 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Prosecutors are seeking life terms. Stein is seeking a 15-year sentence, Allen 10 years, and Wright is asking for “time served.” All three have been imprisoned since October 2016.

They were convicted of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Wright was also convicted of lying to the FBI.

