The Latest: Zimbabwe pastor charged with subversion: Lawyers

A Zimbabwe lawyers’ group says a prominent pastor and activist has been charged with subverting a constitutional government amid a crackdown on protests against a dramatic fuel price increase.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says in a statement that police have added the new charge against Evan Mawarire, who is among the more than 600 people arrested this week.

Mawarire, who famously launched a campaign that led to nationwide anti-government protests in 2016, already faced a charge of inciting violence.

The unrest in Zimbabwe is the most serious since deadly post-election violence in August and poses a major challenge for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has failed to deliver on promises to revive the collapsed economy.

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe says it is “alarmed” by credible reports that security forces are targeting and beating activists and labor leaders. A local doctors’ rights group says it has treated 68 gunshot cases.

The U.S. statement on Thursday also urges Zimbabwe’s government to restore access to social media as the country faces its worst unrest since deadly post-election violence in August. Zimbabweans this week heeded a nationwide stay-at-home call after the government dramatically increased fuel prices in the economically shattered country.

Prominent pastor and activist Evan Mawarire is currently in court in the capital, Harare, accused of inciting violence. Zimbabwe’s state security minister has said more than 600 people have been arrested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa while traveling overseas has denounced what he called “wanton violence and cynical destruction.”

