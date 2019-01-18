Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Top judge sworn in as Pakistan’s Supreme Court chief justice

January 18, 2019 7:08 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani judge has been sworn in as the country’s new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials.

Asif Saeed Khosa, previously a judge on the high court, began his new duties Friday.

He replaces Mian Saqib Nisar, who during his term as the chief justice disqualified ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from holding office as part of a corruption case. In case, Nisar last year acquitted a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was on death row for eight years, in a blasphemy case.

However, Nisar became controversial because of his intervention in government affairs.

Khosa says he will work to reform the country’s judicial system to ensure speedy justice to all.

