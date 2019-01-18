Top judge sworn in as Pakistan’s Supreme Court chief justice

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Pakistani judge has been sworn in as the country’s new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials.

Asif Saeed Khosa, previously a judge on the high court, began his new duties Friday.

He replaces Mian Saqib Nisar, who during his term as the chief justice disqualified ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from holding office as part of a corruption case. In case, Nisar last year acquitted a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, who was on death row for eight years, in a blasphemy case.

However, Nisar became controversial because of his intervention in government affairs.

Advertisement

Khosa says he will work to reform the country’s judicial system to ensure speedy justice to all.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.