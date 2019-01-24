Listen Live Sports

Top Pakistani court sets date for hearing on Christian woman

January 24, 2019 5:12 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Christian woman’s defense lawyer says the country’s top court has set the date for the much-awaited hearing on a petition by radical Islamists against her acquittal from death row.

The lawyer, Saiful Malook, says the Supreme Court will review the petition against Aasia Bibi next Tuesday.

Bibi was on death row for eight years in a blasphemy case but was acquitted by the Supreme Court last October.

The acquittal sparked nationwide protests by radical Islamists and compelled authorities to take Bibi into hiding. She has since been living at a secret location, under guard.

The extremists have threatened to kill anyone who supports Bibi. Her lawyer says he is confident the court will reject the petition and confirm Bibi’s acquittal, meaning she would be free to leave Pakistan.

