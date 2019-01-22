Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump calls North Carolina speaker on speech offer

January 22, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The speaker of the North Carolina House says President Donald Trump called to thank him for an invite to deliver the State of the Union speech in Raleigh.

Speaker Tim Moore says the two Republicans talked on the phone briefly Monday evening. Moore last week made public his invitation to Trump after Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Trump delay the address to Congress or give it in writing due to the partial government shutdown.

Moore’s office said Tuesday that Trump’s “team was still determining when the speech would take place.”

Moore says he hoped holding the speech at the Legislative Building in Raleigh would help leaders in Washington resolve the impasse. He says it’s important to carry out the tradition and allow for the Democratic response.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference