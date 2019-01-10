Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump: Didn’t know about allegations Manafort shared polling

January 10, 2019 1:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he did not know anything about allegations his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with a business associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence.

Trump took questions Thursday on the South Lawn before leaving for an event at the southern border.

When a reporter asked about Manafort, Trump said: “No, I didn’t know anything about it.”

Asked if he thought special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report should be made public, Trump said: “We’ll have to see. There’s been no collusion whatsoever. We’ll have to see.”

The allegation against Manafort, which surfaced in a court filing, marked the first time prosecutors have accused him of sharing election-related information with Russian contacts. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the campaign.

