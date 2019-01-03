Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkey’s inflation eases to 20.3 percent in December

January 3, 2019 3:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Official figures show that Turkey’s inflation rate eased for the second consecutive month in December, helped by tax cuts and discounted prices on consumer goods.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said Thursday that consumer prices in the year to December stood at 20.3 percent — 0.40 percent down from November.

Turkey’s inflation had hit a 15-year high rate of 25.2 percent in October, before easing to 21.6 percent in November.

Turkey’s national currency hit an all-time low in the summer over concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and a diplomatic and trade spat with the United States.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Improved relations with the U.S. and a major interest rate hike have helped shore up the Turkish lira in recent months.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address