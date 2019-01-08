Listen Live Sports

UK military to remove roof from Skripals’ house

January 8, 2019 11:12 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British military specialists plan to remove the roof of the house where a former Russian spy and his daughter were exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

The Wiltshire Council has written to neighbors of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the city of Salisbury warning them of extensive decontamination work.

The Skripals collapsed on March 5, but survived the poisoning, which Britain blames on the Russian government.

Officials say the deep clean of the roof area may take up to four months. They added that materials from the house will be wrapped and sealed on site and then safely disposed of.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the house will be “fully repaired and returned to a fit state to live in.”

