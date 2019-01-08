Listen Live Sports

UN team meets with Yemen government over cease-fire

January 8, 2019 11:01 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a U.N. team has met with representatives of the country’s internationally recognized government over a cease-fire in a key port city.

They say the Shiite Houthi rebels did not attend Tuesday’s meeting with the U.N. team, led by Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, which took place in a government-held area, east of Hodeida city.

The officials say Cammaert will meet with the rebels separately on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Houthis said late in December they handed over control of the port to the coast guard as part of confidence-building measures agreed in peace talks in Sweden. The government denied this, saying it was a ploy by the rebels to maintain control of the port.

