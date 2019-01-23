Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street, after starting the day higher.

Drug and infant formula maker Abbott Laboratories is leading health care stocks lower after its sales fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Advertisement

Energy companies are down as the price of crude oil falls for the third time in four days after a strong start to 2019. Banks are also lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains in positive territory, but well off its highs of the day. The Dow had been up nearly 300 points this morning as investors cheered strong earnings from IBM, Proctor & Gamble and United Technologies.

CANADA-CHINA-HUAWEI

Canadian ambassador: Huawei exec could avoid US extradition

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s ambassador to China says a top Chinese executive has a strong case to avoid extradition to the United States.

Ambassador John McCallum told Chinese language media in Markham, Ontario on Tuesday that Huawei (WAH’-way) executive Meng Wanzhou (muhng wahn-JOH’) has “quite good arguments” including “political involvement by comments from Donald Trump on her case.”

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the U.S. on Dec. 1. She is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Trump said last month he might abandon the Meng case in pursuit of a trade deal with Beijing. That led some to suggest the case has been politicized and the U.S. is loosening its commitment to the rule of law and an independent judiciary.

DAVOS-CHINA

China takes shots at Trump trade policies

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — China’s vice president took not-so-veiled shots at President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies in a speech to global elites at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps.

Vice President Wang Qishan said at the World Economic Forum that “Shifting blame for one’s own problems onto others will not resolve the problems.”

The United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, have imposed heavy taxes on each other’s imports in a dispute over Beijing’s aggressive push to challenge American technological dominance.

Wang noted that expanded trade and technological innovations leave many behind. In response, he said in a clear reference to Trump’s America, “many countries are increasing looking inward … barriers to international trade and investment are increasing; and unilateralism, protection and populism are spreading.

DAVOS-JAPAN-NUCLEAR

Japan bullish about foreign nuclear power market

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Japan’s economy and trade minister says his country still sees a lucrative foreign market for nuclear technology and plants despite the recent decision by industrial heavyweight Hitachi to freeze a project in Britain.

Hiroshige Seko touted Japanese expertise in a complex sector where a shrinking number of companies have the ability to both design and build nuclear facilities.

Speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Seko said his government would encourage and support Japanese companies that are invited to build nuclear facilities abroad.

Last week, work on the Horizon Project nuclear power station in Britain was suspended after Hitachi said it couldn’t reach a financing deal with the government there.

Hitachi executive Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi noted recent “failures” in construction of power plants that have doused investor interest.

Nakanishi said Britain’s government was seeking “clear solutions” on nuclear power, and “we are negotiating on how to make it.”

PG&E-CAPITAL SPENDING

PG&E expects capital spending of $6.6 billion in 2019

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it expects capital spending of $6.6 billion this year and about $6.9 billion in 2020.

PG&E made the disclosure in a filing with regulators on Wednesday. That comes after the company said last week that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it can’t afford to pay at least $30 billion in expected damages due to deadly 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.

On Tuesday, the utility said it has lined up $5.5 billion in credit and loans to continue operating as it prepares for the bankruptcy. PG&E secured debtor-in-possession financing in the form of credit and loans from several banks.

The San Francisco-based utility provides electricity and natural gas to about 16 million customers.

EARNS-COMCAST

Comcast loses cable users, but internet subscribers surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast continues to lose its U.S. cable customers, but racked up more internet subscribers and got a revenue boost from Sky, its big bet on European TV.

The Philadelphia company said Wednesday that it lost 29,000 U.S. cable customers in the fourth quarter, but added 351,000 internet subscribers. It also gained customers in its new cellphone-plan business.

The company is facing up to a growing number of people cutting their cable bundles to save money. A number of companies have joined Netflix in offering cheaper streaming services.

Comcast is also looking to compete there. It is launching a streaming service next year, joining the crowded field competing for consumers’ attention. It’s also seeking growth overseas.

COMMERCIAL SPACE-ASTRONAUT

NASA replaces astronaut on Boeing’s 1st crew launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has replaced an astronaut assigned to Boeing’s first launch with a crew.

Astronaut Eric Boe was pulled Tuesday from the upcoming test flight for unspecified medical reasons, after more than three years of training. Taking his seat will be Mike Fincke, a former space station commander.

Boeing plans to launch its first Starliner capsule without a crew this spring, followed by a launch with astronauts this summer to the International Space Station.

SpaceX — NASA’s other commercial crew partner — could launch its Dragon capsule, minus a crew, next month. The capsule and Falcon rocket were on the launch pad Wednesday for a test engine firing.

Boe and three other NASA astronauts were chosen in 2015 as the first commercial crew members.

BLUE ORIGIN LAUNCH

Blue Origin shoots NASA experiments into space in test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, has launched NASA experiments into space on a brief test flight.

The New Shepard rocket blasted off Wednesday from West Texas, hoisting a capsule containing the experiments. The eight experiments were exposed to a few minutes of weightlessness, before the capsule parachuted down. The rocket also landed successfully, completing its fourth spaceflight.

This was Blue Origin’s 10th test flight, all precursors to launching passengers by year’s end. The capsules have six windows, one for each customer. Blue Origin isn’t taking reservations just yet. Instead, the Kent, Washington, company is focusing on brief research flights.

Wednesday’s flight lasted just over 10 minutes, with the capsule reaching 66 miles high, or 107 kilometers, well within the accepted boundary of space.

Bezos is the founder of Amazon.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS

Venezuelans fill streets clamoring for Maduro to step down

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Thousands of Venezuelans filled the streets Wednesday accusing embattled President Nicolas Maduro of usurping power and joining the nation’s re-invigorated opposition movement in demanding he step down as the country reels from a crushing economic crisis forcing millions to flee or go hungry.

Large crowds of protesters gathered in Caracas waving flags and chanting “Get out Maduro!” in what was shaping up to be the largest demonstration since a wave of unrest that left more than 120 dead in 2017.

Pro-government demonstrators dressed in red in support of Maduro were also marching in the capital, at times crossing paths with opposition protesters and shouting “sell outs” and “traitors.” National guardsmen launched tear gas at anti-government protesters in the middle-class neighborhood of El Paraiso but for the most part the marches continued without conflict.

The protest is considered a crucial test for the opposition as it seeks to send a forceful message that Maduro no longer has the people’s backing and appeals to the military and the poor to shift loyalties that until recently looked solidly behind the president. The protests were

FAMILY SICKENED-PESTICIDE

Using banned pesticide that sickened family nets man prison

(Information in the following story is from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com )

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The ex-manager of a pest-control company in the U.S. Virgin Islands has been sentenced to a year in prison for poisoning a Delaware family with a banned pesticide.

The News Journal reports 59-year-old Jose Rivera was charged with knowingly using methyl bromide in the St. John condominium complex where the Esmond family stayed in 2015. He was also charged with applying it in St. Croix and St. Thomas. He pleaded guilty to four counts.

His public defender lobbied against prison, arguing Rivera didn’t know the pesticide was banned. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Stephen Esmond became paralyzed after checking into a unit above one where Terminix had sprayed the odorless neurotoxin. His sons were in critical condition for weeks.

Earnings reports suggest they received a nearly $90 million settlement. Terminix paid $9.2 million in criminal fines.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.