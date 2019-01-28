FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks slump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been slumping in afternoon trading on Wall Street after two major U.S. companies warned that slower economic growth in China was hurting their results.

Caterpillar, a bellwether for industrial companies, has also been warning investors that higher costs related to tariffs would hurt its bottom line. Nvidia led the tech sector lower after cutting its forecasts. Nvidia also blamed slowing sales in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy.

China is facing its worst economic slowdown since the global financial crisis and the impact is being felt widely among the many U.S. companies that rely on China for sales, especially industrial and technology companies. The slowdown is being exacerbated by continuing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In the July-September period, China’s economy expanded at 6.5 percent, the slowest pace since the financial crisis.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed likely to send reassuring note of patience on rate hikes

WASHINGTON — Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to refer this week to a word he’s been using to describe the Federal Reserve’s latest approach to interest rates: “Patient.”

With pressures on the U.S. economy rising — a global slowdown, a trade war with China, slowing corporate earnings, a nervous stock market — the Powell Fed has been signaling that it’s in no hurry to resume raising rates after having done so four times in 2018. And with inflation remaining tame, the rationale to tighten credit has become less compelling.

When its latest policy meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is expected to keep its key short-term rate unchanged at a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

BUDGET DEFICIT

Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government shutdown will cause slight permanent harm to the economy — about $3 billion — according to a report today by the Congressional Budget Office.

The report says the five-week shutdown has slowed growth in the near term but that most of the lost growth “will eventually be recovered.”

Overall, CBO predicts that just $3 billion in lost gross domestic product will be permanently lost, a modest figure in a $20 trillion-plus economy. By year’s end, CBO says, GDP would be just 0.02 smaller because of the shutdown, which shuttered many domestic agencies. Most of the 800,000 furloughed federal workers are returning to their jobs Monday.

More broadly, the report estimates a drop in GDP growth to 2.3 percent this year as the effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cut on business investment begin to drop off. It also says that the U.S. budget deficit will hit $897 billion this year.

The CBO credits the 2017 tax bill — which cut corporate and individual income taxes by $1.9 trillion over a decade — with a burst in growth last year, but it says that this year “the boost that recent tax legislation gave to business wanes.”

RUSSIA-SANCTIONS

US action on Russian tycoon showed sanctions’ power, limits

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has lifted sanctions on three Russian companies connected to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, reversing a move which wreaked havoc on global aluminum markets last year.

To the Treasury and supporters of the move, it was an example of sanctions working as they should by changing a target’s behavior in nine months under suffocating restrictions on trade. Due to the sanctions, Deripaska, a tycoon who has been close to the Kremlin, agreed to reduce his shareholdings to below 50 percent.

Congressional Democrats and some Republicans, however, worry that Deripaska could retain significant influence, even as he himself stays under sanctions.

EUROPE-FACEBOOK

Facebook tightens EU political ad rules ahead of election

LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it’s tightening requirements for political ads in the European Union ahead of bloc-wide elections scheduled for the spring, its latest effort to fight misinformation and increase transparency on its platforms.

The social media giant says that starting in late March, political ad buyers will need to have their identities confirmed before placing ads. Each ad will also be entered into a publicly searchable archive with detailed information on who paid for it and the people it has reached.

The rules are similar to those the company put in place last year in the U.S., Britain and Brazil.

Hundreds of millions of people in 27 EU member countries are set to vote in May for 705 lawmakers in the bloc’s parliament.

OBIT-JAMES PARKER

Former Southwest Airlines CEO James Parker dies at 72

DALLAS (AP) — James F. Parker, who succeeded Herb Kelleher as CEO of Southwest Airlines and led the carrier through the aftermath of the September 2001 terror attacks, has died. He was 72.

Parker died unexpectedly on Saturday night, according to Southwest.

Parker was a lawyer in San Antonio and former state assistant attorney general before joining Dallas-based Southwest in 1986. He was general counsel in June 2001 when he was named to replace Kelleher as CEO.

The terror attacks undermined air travel; other airlines cut thousands of jobs. Southwest remained profitable and avoided layoffs, but Parker’s tenure was also marked by rising tension with the flight attendants’ union.

Parker stepped down surprisingly in July 2004 and was replaced by Gary Kelly, who is still CEO.

Kelleher died Jan. 3 at 87.

DISNEY-LYFT DRIVERS-UNION

Panel puts brakes on efforts to unionize Disney Lyft drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A labor relations board has put the brakes on a decision allowing the Teamsters to represent scores of Lyft drivers who haul passengers around the Walt Disney World property in Florida.

A National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Orlando-based Teamsters local last Friday.

The panel says the Lyft drivers have different responsibilities than do bus drivers who are already represented by the Teamsters local.

The Teamsters demanded the right to bargain on behalf of the Lyft drivers after an NLRB regional director last May ruled the union could represent the “Minnie Van” drivers.

Disney World guests can get the private rides using the Lyft app on their phones instead of waiting for Disney buses to drive them around the resort.

Neither Teamsters nor Disney officials responded to immediate requests for comment.

