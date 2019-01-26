Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US, Canadian fighter planes scramble to escort Russian jets

January 26, 2019 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colorado (AP) — Military authorities say U.S. Air Force and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to escort two Russian bombers that were traveling in the Arctic region near the North American coastline.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says two F-22 and two CF-18 fighter jets identified two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers that were entering an area patrolled by the Royal Canadian Air Force on Saturday morning.

There were no reports of conflict between the Russian and the U.S. and Canadian jets.

NORAD says it uses radar, satellites and fighter aircraft to patrol the skies and monitor aircraft entering U.S. or Canadian airspace.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“NORAD’s top priority is defending Canada and the United States. Our ability to protect our nations starts with successfully detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching U.S. and Canadian airspace,” General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the NORAD commander, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.