US gives ex-Colombian corruption official 4 years for bribes

January 2, 2019 8:36 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A former top official with Colombia’s anti-corruption agency has received a four-year sentence from a U.S. judge for seeking bribes.

U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in Miami sentenced Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera on Wednesday on a money-laundering charge he pleaded guilty to last August. Co-defendant Leonardo Luis Pinilla received two years.

The 37-year-old Moreno is former director of the anti-corruption office for Colombia’s chief prosecutor, while the 32-year-old co-defendant is an attorney.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said Moreno and Pinilla sought to obtain tens of thousands in bribes from a former governor of Colombia’s Cordoba region who was under a separate corruption investigation. The former governor has been identified in Colombia as Alejandro Lyons.

Moreno and Pinilla traveled to Miami to accept $10,000 in 2017 and were seeking $130,000 more.

