Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US government files appeals notice after 2020 census ruling

January 17, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is appealing a New York judge’s ruling stopping the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

A government lawyer filed a one-page notice of appeal Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

The notice was forwarded to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which also sits in Manhattan.

Judge Jesse Furman said Tuesday that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross violated laws by acting in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner before announcing in March that he would add the question.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Furman concluded that lawsuits were accurate when they claimed the question would lead to an undercount of non-citizens, costing some states congressional representation and federal funding.

Furman also rejected Ross’ claim that the question was necessary to help the government enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state