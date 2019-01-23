Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Using banned pesticide that sickened family nets man prison

January 23, 2019 9:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The ex-manager of a pest-control company in the U.S. Virgin Islands has been sentenced to a year in prison for poisoning a Delaware family with a banned pesticide.

The News Journal reports 59-year-old Jose Rivera was charged with knowingly using methyl bromide in the St. John condominium complex where the Esmond family stayed in 2015. He was also charged with applying it in St. Croix and St. Thomas. He pleaded guilty to four counts.

His public defender lobbied against prison, arguing Rivera didn’t know the pesticide was banned. He was sentenced Tuesday.

Stephen Esmond became paralyzed after checking into a unit above one where Terminix had sprayed the odorless neurotoxin. His sons were in critical condition for weeks.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Earnings reports suggest they received a nearly $90 million settlement. Terminix paid $9.2 million in criminal fines.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service