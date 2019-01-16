Listen Live Sports

Venezuela: 12 charged in detention of opposition leader

January 16, 2019 5:34 pm
 
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities say 12 officials with the country’s intelligence agency will be tried for their role in the brief detention of an opposition leader whose confinement sparked international outrage as he ramps up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

Authorities announced Wednesday that a court in Venezuela’s capital has decided to keep the agents with the feared SEBIN intelligence police under arrest as they await trial on charges that include “illegitimate detention” and “abuse of functions.”

National Assembly president Juan Guaido was forced out a vehicle on his way to an anti-government rally Sunday and released within an hour.

Guaido has catapulted himself into the limelight after becoming the leader of the only branch of government controlled by the opposition. The assembly passed a resolution Tuesday accusing Maduro of “usurping” power.

