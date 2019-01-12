Listen Live Sports

Vermont man gets replacement Trump 2020 flag

January 12, 2019 10:44 am
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man whose Trump 2020 flag was removed and burned by vandals last year has a replacement, and he’s raising it with a bit of fanfare.

Gus Klein told WCAX-TV that his family received death threats after he spoke up about the incident in November, but also a call from the president’s campaign headquarters promising to replace the flag. That took some time, but it eventually arrived, along with shirts, bumper stickers and a hat signed by the president and vice president.

Klein planned to put up the new flag on Saturday, accompanied by bagpipe music and several Republican candidates.

Police have said two teenagers were responsible for the vandalism, and their cases were being handled by an alternative justice program.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

