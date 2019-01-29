Listen Live Sports

Virginia House sends $550M in Amazon incentives to governor

January 29, 2019 9:18 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After nine minutes of debate, the Virginia House sent a bill providing more than a half-billion dollars in incentives for Amazon to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.

News outlets report that the House voted 83-16 on Monday in favor of the measure, which would create $550 million in “post-performance” incentives for the technology giant, based on job creation.

The bill would give Amazon cash grants of $22,000 per new full-time job for the first 25,000 jobs.

If Amazon commits to a second phase of the headquarters that would create an additional 12,850 jobs, it would receive an additional $200 million.

Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, criticized the legislation, saying northern Virginia already has “a crisis of affordability,” not unemployment.

Northam has said he will sign the bill.

