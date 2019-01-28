Listen Live Sports

Virginia selects state’s 1st student loan debt advocate

January 28, 2019 10:07 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has opened an office dedicated to helping residents with student loan debt.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman was established by legislation passed during the 2018 General Assembly session, and is housed under the State Council of Higher Education.

Scott Kemp is the office’s first Student Loan Advocate. He’s spent 10 years in roles within Virginia’s Community Colleges system.

The advocate is intended to serve as a liaison between the borrower and servicers, and can help explore repayment options and resolve complaints. The advocate will also create a student loan borrower education course that will be available online by the end of the year.

Virginia is one of 11 states with a student loan ombudsman.

