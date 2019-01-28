Listen Live Sports

Virginia to hold statewide office hours for residents

January 28, 2019 3:59 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the start of statewide community office hours when constituents can have one-on-one meetings with a representative from the governor’s office.

The Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement will schedule quarterly visits in each region of the state.

Currently, the office facilitates communication between constituents and the governor through phone, email, letters and meetings in Richmond.

Community office hours are planned quarterly so community engagement specialists can connect residents to state resources and provide information on services, including Medicaid enrollment and the restoration of rights.

The first community office hours will be held this week at various locations around the state.

