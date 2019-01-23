Listen Live Sports

W.Va. Senate passes free tuition bill for community colleges

January 23, 2019 1:10 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate has voted unanimously to provide free community and technical college for residents.

The bill approved Wednesday now moves to the House of Delegates. The Senate approved a similar bill last year but it stalled in the House.

It would authorize tuition grants to West Virginians at least 18 years old who’ve completed a secondary program.

It would require passing a drug test each semester, maintaining a 2.0 grade point average, taking at least six credit hours a semester and performing at least eight hours of community service.

Recipients would have to repay grants if they don’t live in West Virginia for two years after getting their degree or certificate.

Senators on Tuesday defeated an amendment that would have expanded the bill to the state’s four-year colleges.

