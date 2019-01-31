Listen Live Sports

Warren likely to announce 2020 presidential run on Feb. 9

January 31, 2019 8:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is expected to officially announce her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on February 9.

The Massachusetts senator is telling supporters she’ll make a “BIG announcement” that day.

Warren opened her presidential exploratory committee exactly one month ago, a move that made her the first prominent sitting Democrat to enter the Democratic primary race.

Warren has since been joined in the presidential mix by two fellow Democratic senators — Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Kamala Harris of California.

