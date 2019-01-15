Listen Live Sports

West Virginia: Proposal to give $10m for Trump’s border wall

January 15, 2019 1:49 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia lawmakers want to pitch in millions of dollars for President Donald Trump’s wall-building effort along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The GOP-led House of Delegates issued a statement Monday that a bill planned by three delegates would divert $10 million from West Virginia’s current $186 million budget surplus for wall construction.

Trump’s seeking $5.7 billion overall to fund construction of a wall along about 235 miles (375 kilometers) of the border. The suggested offer from West Virginia would pay for a tiny fraction of the cost.

Trump carried West Virginia by 42 percent points in the 2016 election, and 63 percent of state voters who cast midterm ballots approved of his job performance.

Last week a Republican lawmaker in Montana proposed giving more than $8 million for the wall.

