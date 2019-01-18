Listen Live Sports

Wexton, Warner hold events to highlight effects of shutdown

January 18, 2019 4:27 am
 
STERLING, Va. (AP) — Elected officials are holding events in northern Virginia to call attention to the hardships imposed by the partial government shutdown.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton is holding a roundtable discussion in Sterling Friday afternoon with constituents affected by the shutdown, including government workers and contractors.

On Friday morning, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is volunteering at a food pantry in Arlington that is providing free groceries to federal employees and contractors in need. Many furloughed workers missed their first paycheck a week ago as a result of the budget impasse.

