White House staff gathering at Camp David for ‘retreat’

January 4, 2019 10:55 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior staff will be gathering over the weekend at the Camp David presidential compound for a “staff retreat” to discuss the administration’s priorities for 2019. And White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump will be joining them and leading meetings Sunday.

The gathering comes as Mick Mulavney assumes his new role as acting chief of staff following John Kelly’s departure earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Trump has tasked Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen with meeting with House and Senate leadership staff to continue trying to hash out a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

It is now in its 14th day.

