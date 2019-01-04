Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

WVa AG’s help sought in Supreme Court impeachment appeal

January 4, 2019 7:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three months after a ruling halted the impeachment process involving most of West Virginia’s Supreme Court justices, the state Senate president is seeking a second opinion.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said Friday at the annual Legislative Lookahead forum in Charleston he’s asked state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to look into handling a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Morrisey spokesman Curtis Johnson says the office is representing the Senate “as it considers potential next steps in this matter.”

A panel of state Supreme Court stand-ins ruled Oct. 11 in favor of Justice Margaret Workman’s challenge of her impeachment. The decision also was applied to retired Justice Robin Davis and Justice Allen Loughry. Loughry resigned after being convicted of federal fraud charges.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The court declined Carmichael’s request in November to revisit the ruling.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State