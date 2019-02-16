Listen Live Sports

16 killed in attack by suspected herdsmen in Nigeria

February 20, 2019 4:29 pm
 
WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — An official in the central Nigerian state of Benue says 16 people have been killed in an attack apparently staged by herdsmen.

Wednesday’s bloodshed comes three days before Nigeria’s election, in which President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a second term. Buhari has been accused by some of failing to effectively respond to violence between farmers and herdsmen that has killed thousands of people in recent years.

The Benue governor’s spokesman, Iterver Akase, says the latest attack occurred in the Ebete community of Agatu.

The commander of an army task force in the region, Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, says more patrol teams have been sent to the community to “restore peace and verify what really happened.”

Insecurity in parts of Nigeria threatens to keep some voters away from the polls Saturday.

