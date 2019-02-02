Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Student and her abductor killed in Kentucky chase

February 12, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a female student from an Ohio State University campus and a man suspected of abducting her both died after a police chase in Kentucky.

Kentucky police responded to a call about a person in distress in a vehicle in Gallatin County on Monday. Police said in a news release Tuesday the chase continued south on Interstate 71 to Oldham County.

Police said they intervened when the vehicle exited the highway. It then stopped on a ramp. Police said a trooper heard gunfire from the vehicle and returned fire. The release said the woman was hit by at least one round and died. The suspect also was killed.

He was identified as 24-year-old Ty’rell Pounds of Mansfield, Ohio. The woman was 20-year-old Skylar Williams, a student at Ohio State’s Mansfield campus.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.