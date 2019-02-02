Police: Student and her abductor killed in Kentucky chase

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a female student from an Ohio State University campus and a man suspected of abducting her both died after a police chase in Kentucky.

Kentucky police responded to a call about a person in distress in a vehicle in Gallatin County on Monday. Police said in a news release Tuesday the chase continued south on Interstate 71 to Oldham County.

Police said they intervened when the vehicle exited the highway. It then stopped on a ramp. Police said a trooper heard gunfire from the vehicle and returned fire. The release said the woman was hit by at least one round and died. The suspect also was killed.

He was identified as 24-year-old Ty’rell Pounds of Mansfield, Ohio. The woman was 20-year-old Skylar Williams, a student at Ohio State’s Mansfield campus.

