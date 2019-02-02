Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2 groups fighting over display of Bible at veterans hospital

February 28, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two organizations are fighting over the display of a Bible at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The Bible was carried by a prisoner of war in World War II and became part of a memorial at the medical center. It was removed after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation objected. WMUR-TV reports another group, the Northeast POW-MIA Network, wants to put it back.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors missing veterans and POWs. The foundation said the Bible’s presence was intolerable and unconstitutional. The medical center put the Bible in a display case.

Paul Martin of the POW-MIA network said the donated Bible is not just a religious artifact but that it means that the prisoner of war held onto faith and hope that he could be brought home.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.