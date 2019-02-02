Listen Live Sports

2 men get life for deadly drive-by shooting of disc jockey

February 1, 2019 8:06 am
 
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Two men convicted in the deadly drive-by shooting of a popular disc jockey outside a northeastern Pennsylvania bar have been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

Roberto Battle, a 29-year-old Brooklyn, New York resident who authorities say fired the fatal shots, continued to maintain his innocence during the sentencing Thursday.

A Luzerne County jury convicted Battle and 38-year-old David Nealy, of Kingston, on first-degree murder and conspiracy charges last December stemming from the fatal shooting of Michael Onley in October 2013.

Authorities say Onley, who performed as DJ Mo and had rallied against gun violence, was killed after Battle opened fire from a car outside Wilkes-Barre’s now-closed Outsiders Bar.

Authorities said Battle had been kicked out of the bar that night. Nealy has said he wasn’t aware Battle would open fire.

