2 strippers charged with stealing police officer’s gun

February 8, 2019 12:52 pm
 
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island strippers have been charged with stealing a Boston police officer’s handgun, prompting the department to place the officer on leave and open an internal investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Neish Rivera, 22-year-old Melissa Dacier, and the officer went to a Providence strip club before going to a Pawtucket hotel last Saturday.

The officer locked his service weapon in the glove box of his car, and later realized it was missing after he gave Dacier his car keys to get a phone charger.

Police charged the women with larceny of a firearm.

The officer’s name wasn’t made public.

A lawyer representing both women was not available for comment Friday.

Rivera was one of three dancers previously charged with prostitution, leading to a brief shutdown of the Foxy Lady strip club.

