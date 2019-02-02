Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2nd county to end practice prompting victims to waive rights

February 20, 2019 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Another Maryland county will stop having law enforcement officers ask sexual assault victims to waive their rights to an investigation.

Anne Arundel County spokesman Chris Trumbauer tells The Capital that Police Chief Timothy J. Altomare was told Tuesday to end the practice. The move follows a Baltimore Sun report and survey on the practice.

The Sun reported Tuesday that Baltimore-area police departments prompted sexual assault victims to waive investigation rights more than 200 times in 2018 and 2017. It said the practice went against guidance from experts and from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Trumbauer says Anne Arundel County police have used the waivers for at least two decades. Baltimore County police have also said they’re ending the practice.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.