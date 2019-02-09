Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Accused fertility doc says law protects him from DNA test

February 9, 2019 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The lawyer for a fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a woman in the 1970s says Vermont law forbids DNA paternity tests for sperm donors.

The Times Argus reports that a motion by the doctor’s attorney contends the parentage law designed to protect sperm donors prevents them from being genetically tested to demonstrate paternity. The motion also contends state family courts, not federal courts, have jurisdiction over determining parentage.

A Florida couple sued retired Vermont Dr. John Coates on Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit says the couple discovered what had happened when their now-grown daughter sought information about her biological father through genetic testing databases such as Ancestry.com. They say they were stunned when the tests showed Coates was the father.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.