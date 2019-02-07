Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Activists link Capitol Police sergeant to white nationalism

February 7, 2019 8:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Anti-fascist activists in Virginia have published allegations linking a Virginia Capitol Police sergeant to white nationalists. He’s since been placed on paid leave.

Citing a Wednesday release, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Division of Capitol Police is investigating whether Sgt. Robert A. Stamm violated unspecified policy.

On Tuesday, the Antifascists of Seven Hills published links to Stamm’s social media accounts and described his tattoos. Their blog post said social media activity suggests Stamm follows the Asatru Folk Assembly, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a hate group blending northern European paganism and ethnocentrism.

The anti-fascist group says Stamm caught their attention while monitoring protests calling for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s removal over a racist photo in his 1984 yearbook.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The newspaper couldn’t immediately reach Stamm for comment.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.