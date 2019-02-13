Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Afghans mourn former president at palace ceremony

February 13, 2019 1:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghans mourned the country’s first post-communist president, Sibghatullah Mujadidi, at a ceremony Wednesday attended by his former comrades-in-arms, including his one-time spokesman and protege, former President Hamid Karzai.

The ceremony at Afghanistan’s presidential palace was a solemn affair, with Mujadidi’s coffin draped in a giant green shawl emblazoned with versus from the Quran, Islam’s holy book, and later the Afghan flag. Mujadidi died early Tuesday.

President Ashraf Ghani extolled Mujadidi’s contributions to evicting Soviet forces from Afghanistan in the 1980s, saying “his death has saddened the entire nation.” Mujadidi was the first president following the withdrawal of Soviet troops and the 1992 collapse of Kabul’s pro-communist government.

A second service is to be held later Wednesday in Kabul’s sports stadium for the general public.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.