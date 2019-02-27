Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

After school shooting, Baltimore board votes to arm patrols

February 27, 2019 1:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just weeks after a school shooting in Baltimore, the city’s school board has reversed its initial rejection of legislation that would arm school police officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports debate surrounding the board’s unanimous decision to reject the legislation last month was revived after the Feb. 8 shooting that wounded a high school special education assistant. Police have said a student’s 25-year-old relative, Neil Davis, entered Frederick Douglass High School that day and shot Michael Marks, who survived.

Baltimore has a sworn school police force that can be armed during patrols outside school buildings and hours, but must store weapons during the school day. The legislation was proposed by state Del. Cheryl Glenn, who says the board’s decision provides “a lot of the support the delegation needs to see.”

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.