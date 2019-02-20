Algerian opposition figures hope to find joint candidate

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Sectors of Algeria’s diverse political opposition are meeting Wednesday to secure a joint candidate to face incumbent President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in the April 18 presidential election.

Abdallah Djaballah, president of Algeria’s Justice and Development Front, an Islamist party, called for the meeting to devise a common political platform for the opposition groups.

Former heads of government Ali Benflis and Ahmed Benbitour, as well as moderate Islamist party leader Abderrazak Makri, are set to attend alongside representatives from some smaller political parties.

“The opposition is facing a historic challenge, and it must meet it because this presidential election is a turning point in the destiny of Algeria,” Justice and Development Front spokesperson Lakhdar Benkhellaf told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

Many senior opposition figures, however, will be noticeably absent from the meeting. Some plan to boycott the poll altogether amid accusations that the political deck is already stacked in favor of Bouteflika, who’s been in power since the 1990s.

Bouteflika, 81, announced this month he plans to seek a fifth five-year term despite serious questions over his fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that left him largely infirm.

He has only been seen in public a few times a year throughout his entire fourth term — yet many Algerians would likely vote for Bouteflika again, for fear of the instability that his departure could unleash.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.