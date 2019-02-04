Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Amazon critic nominated for panel that can veto NYC project

February 4, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A leading critic of New York subsidies for Amazon’s plan to build a second headquarters in Queens has been nominated to serve on a state board with the power to reject the project.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced Monday that she has recommended Queens Sen. Michael Gianaris to serve on the five-member Public Authorities Control Board. Each member of the little-known board would have the authority to block billions of dollars in tax credits and direct subsidies.

Gianaris has called the idea of giving big subsidies to a company as wealthy as Amazon “offensive.”

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo backs the project and could reject Gianaris’ nomination.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a statement, Cuomo’s director of communications said opposition to the project is short-sighted given estimates that it will generate 25,000 or more jobs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.