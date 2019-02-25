Listen Live Sports

Annapolis police chief fired over community relations

February 25, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The police chief in Maryland’s capital has been fired after less than two years on the job.

News outlets report Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he was firing Chief Scott Baker on Friday, citing poor relationships with residents in high-crime areas. Baker will leave March 20, after a little more than 18 months at the helm.

Buckley told The Capital the department’s progress on paper hasn’t yielded positive community feedback. He also cited incidents involving potential police misconduct and Baker’s defense of a potentially illegal department practice seeking personal information of public housing residents.

City Manager Teresa Sutherland informed Baker of his firing Wednesday, although some city council members and the police union didn’t find out until Friday. Baker subsequently went on vacation and didn’t immediately respond to outlets’ requests for comment.

