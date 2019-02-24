AP PHOTOS: A night at Hanoi lake before Kim-Trump summit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam’s capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people take time to relax at nighttime by Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi.

Along the shores of the lake, vendors sell crab meat, chicken and noodles, fruits and coffee.

Some Vietnamese pose for photos with balloons.

The summit takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.

