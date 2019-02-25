Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: ‘Peace & Love’ summit shirts for sale in Hanoi

February 25, 2019 1:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — As Vietnam’s capital gears up for the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, people leave offerings at temples, snap selfies and buy snacks in Hanoi.

Vendors displayed souvenirs like Vietnamese, American and North Korean flags and commemorative T-shirts with caricatures of the two leaders and the words “Hanoi Summit 2019 Peace & Love.”

The summit takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

___

AP’s coverage of the summit: https://apnews.com/Trump-KimSummit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.