AP Photos: Trump-Kim summit ends without deal

February 28, 2019 4:08 am
 
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement in Hanoi.

After the second day of talks , Trump told reporters that the North demanded a full removal of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for the shuttering of the Yongbyon nuclear facility. The U.S. wasn’t willing to make a deal without the North committing to giving up its secretive nuclear facilities outside Yongbyon as well as its missile and warheads program.

Trump said that the summit ended on a good note but that there are no current plans for a third meeting.

Follow all of AP’s summit coverage at https://apnews.com/Trump-KimSummit

