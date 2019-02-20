Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Where pro- and anti-Brexit forces collide

February 20, 2019 8:05 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Few issues in recent years have generated the passion in Britain that the Brexit situation has, and the colorful debate has spilled over from Parliament to the grounds outside, traditionally a marketplace for ideas, protests and rallies.

It is here that the true believers gather each day to try to influence lawmakers, call attention to their cause, and bring new supporters into the fold. Some have been coming for weeks and months to make their case as to whether Britain should stay inside the European Union or leave on March 29, as planned.

Britain voted to leave in a referendum more than two years ago, and the date of Britain’s departure has been set, but Parliament has been unable to agree on a withdrawal arrangement agreed to by Prime Minister Theresa May in two years of talks with EU counterparts.

That’s led to doubts about whether Britain will be ready to leave the EU next month, prompting some calls for a delay or even a cancellation of the split. Emotions are running high as momentous decisions near.

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

