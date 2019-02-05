Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals Court to weigh Planned Parenthood’s Texas case

February 5, 2019 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will reconsider whether Texas can eliminate Planned Parenthood from the state Medicaid program.

The New Orleans-based court’s decision Monday comes after a three-judge panel of the court lifted a February 2017 preliminary injunction that prevented the state from eliminating Planned Parenthood from the program.

No date for the rehearing has been set.

The three appeals judges had agreed that U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks didn’t follow proper standards in deciding to impose the injunction sought by five Planned Parenthood affiliates and seven individuals.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood’s attorneys asked for a rehearing by the full appeals court.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.