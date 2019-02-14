Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Austrian antitrust agency opens investigation into Amazon

February 14, 2019 7:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s antitrust agency says it has initiated an investigation into online retailer Amazon over complaints of unfair trade practices on its “marketplace” platform.

The Federal Competition Authority, or BWB, said Thursday it had received several complaints from Austrian retailers through the country’s trade association alleging that “Amazon discriminates against other retailers and thereby tries to inordinately favor its own products on the Amazon marketplace.”

Among other things it’s investigating allegations of the abrupt termination of seller accounts, and unjustified loss of some sellers’ product rankings.

The investigation comes amid ongoing probes by German antitrust authorities and the European Commission, and the BWB says it has been in discussions with both.

Advertisement

Amazon said it could not comment on ongoing proceedings but pledged to “cooperate fully” with Austrian authorities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.