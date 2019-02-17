Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Austrian leader: Trump foreign policy successful in parts

February 17, 2019 12:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s chancellor has described parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy as “very successful” as he prepares to visit Washington this week.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Sunday’s edition of Austrian newspaper Die Presse that one of the main aims of his visit is to help avert a trade war, which he said “would endanger thousands of jobs in Austria.”

On Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said U.S. authorities appear to have concluded that European cars were a national security threat, suggesting that trade tensions might spike anew.

Kurz is expected at the White House on Wednesday. He pointed to differences with Trump on trade and the Iran nuclear deal, but praised the president’s support for Israel and efforts to secure peace on the Korean Peninsula.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Austrian leader was quoted as saying that “Trump is running, in part, a very active and also very successful foreign policy.”

He cited as an example long-running U.S. efforts to get its NATO partners to increase defense spending, arguing that only Trump’s threats had an effect.

“We see that rather critically as a neutral country that supports disarmament, but it corresponds to the aims NATO has set itself,” Kurz said. Austria is not part of NATO but is a member of the European Union.

Asked whether he thinks Trump wants to weaken the EU, Kurz replied: “I don’t think it can be in America’s interest to have a weak EU.”

Kurz, a 32-year-old conservative, took office in December 2017 in a coalition with Austria’s nationalist, anti-migration Freedom Party. He has made curbing unregulated migration a priority.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.